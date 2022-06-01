FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in FMC by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

