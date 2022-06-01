Forbion European Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 8th (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Forbion European Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Forbion European Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of FRBNU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $9,387,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,003,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,514,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.