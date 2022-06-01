Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on F. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

F stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

