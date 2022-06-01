Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 1,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,498. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

