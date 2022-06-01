ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

