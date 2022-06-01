Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FCAX remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,059,398 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,027 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

