Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

FBHS opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

