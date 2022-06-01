Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 211,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,421. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

