Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

