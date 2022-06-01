Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 8,000 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 608,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,299. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

