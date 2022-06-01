Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FRPT stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Freshpet (Get Rating)
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshpet (FRPT)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.