FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 418,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 16,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

