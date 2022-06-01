FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

