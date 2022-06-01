FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

FUJIY stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

