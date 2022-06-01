Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) to announce $45.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Full House Resorts reported sales of $47.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $198.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $367.05 million, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $384.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Full House Resorts.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 16,083 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $642,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.