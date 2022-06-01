Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter.

NYSE:YMM opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

