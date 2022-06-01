Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FURY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 90,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,599. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

