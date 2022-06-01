G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

