Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

