Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
