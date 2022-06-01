Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 260,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,135. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.