Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 202,456 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMDA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

