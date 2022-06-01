Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Head to Head Survey

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 7 1 2.73 AvalonBay Communities 0 6 9 0 2.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $258.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 9.53 $534.09 million $2.20 21.29 AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 12.63 $1.00 billion $8.04 25.77

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 42.79% 16.86% 5.27% AvalonBay Communities 47.68% 10.31% 5.72%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Gaming and Leisure Properties on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

