Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4868 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

