Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Genasys stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,944. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genasys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Genasys by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 451,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genasys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

