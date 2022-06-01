General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.22. 1,204,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

