General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

