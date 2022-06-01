Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

NASDAQ GNUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 3,137,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,383. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 661.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genius Brands International by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 277,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Genius Brands International by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 227,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

