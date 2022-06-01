Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($68.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.93) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 2,704 ($34.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,643.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,613.56. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186 ($27.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($79.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

