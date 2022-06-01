Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,567.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRRMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gerresheimer from €72.20 ($77.63) to €68.90 ($74.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($95.70) to €86.00 ($92.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

GRRMF remained flat at $$65.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

