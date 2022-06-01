Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gibson Energy Inc. is an oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing and gathering of crude oil and refined products. The company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S. Gibson Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

