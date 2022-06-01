Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 27.8% in May

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 354.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.