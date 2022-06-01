Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

