Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $851.73 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.