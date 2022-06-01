Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:GPN opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $114.80 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

