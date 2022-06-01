Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,860 shares of company stock worth $269,694 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

