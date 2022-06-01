Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

