GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of GMO Internet stock remained flat at $$20.12 on Wednesday. GMO Internet has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.
GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.
