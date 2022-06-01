goeasy (GSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00.

5/13/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$220.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$200.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00.

4/12/2022 – goeasy is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.48. 33,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,473. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$97.63 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$120.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$147.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

