Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.86 by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) received a $0.86 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,213. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

