GoodRx (GDRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 5/20/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $9.00.
- 5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00.
- 5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $10.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $15.00.
- 5/3/2022 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
- 4/11/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00.
NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 93,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,355. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
