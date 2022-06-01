GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $18,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $32,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

