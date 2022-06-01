Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -1.28. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

