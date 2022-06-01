Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -1.28. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

