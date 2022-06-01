Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Lorne Kumer Acquires 175 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lorne Kumer acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,793.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at C$2,234,590.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The firm had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

