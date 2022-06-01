Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Great Eagle stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

