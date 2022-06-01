Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Shares of Great Eagle stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.23.

Get Great Eagle alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.