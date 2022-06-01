Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 295,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,932. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

