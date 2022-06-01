Gregory A. Carlin Sells 80,894 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 612,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $21.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $94,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $104,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.