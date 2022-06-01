Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greif stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

