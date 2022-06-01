Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 102.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 86.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

